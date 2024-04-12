Intermittent Fasting: A Controversial Eating Method for Weight Loss and Heart Health

Nutrition experts have explained an eating method which they say will help people lose weight, improve blood sugar levels and help with heart health . Speaking on the Zoe podcast, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and founder of the Zoe health app Prof Tim Spector said intermittent fasting can have a real impact on losing the pounds. He was interviewing fasting guru Gin Stephens on the Zoe podcast, which can be watched in full here.
The eating method hit controversy when preliminary research presented at a recent American Heart Association (AHA)’s Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions suggests that people who ate all of their day’s calories in an eight-hour window—a type of intermittent fasting—had a 91% higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease. However advocates of the method said that the survey had so many flaws in the research, that it was not of concern for them. Prof Spector said: “It looks like the sweet spot for when the results start sort of turning significant is around at this 10-hour eating window. I tend to start eating at 1030 or 11 in the morning. “If I’m doing any exercise or workouts, I do those in the morning. And then I would finish eating or drinking anything other than black tea or black coffee at nine o’clock at night. I do that for probably 5 or six days a wee
Intermittent Fasting Weight Loss Heart Health Nutrition Research
