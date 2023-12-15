Interiors shop granted planning permission for in-store bar

A Ribble Valley interiors shop has been granted planning permission for an in-store bar, prompting concerns about setting a precedent. The shop, DMD Design, has become a community social hub, but the application raised questions about noise disturbance, live music, outside drinking, traffic, disabled access, and town centre viability. Despite these concerns, councillors voted to grant mixed-use planning permission.





