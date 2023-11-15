Interaction of arginine-rich dipeptide repeats with ribosomal RNA in C9-HRE

The pathogenicity of arginine-rich dipeptide repeats (R-DPRs) in C9-HRE is driven by their ability to bind low-complexity domains of multivalent proteins. This study shows that R-DPRs also bind ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and that this interaction is stronger than that for associated ribosomal proteins. Modified rRNA oligonucleotides can restore ribosomal deficits and reduce poly-GR toxicity in patient neurons and models.

