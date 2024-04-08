Inter Milan considering swoop for Anthony Martial

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a swoop for Anthony Martial when he leaves Manchester United this summer. That's according to reports from Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, as United expect to wave goodbye to Martial, 28, after nine years with the club. The former AS Monaco striker only has a few weeks to run on his deal at Old Trafford as he - and potential suitors - continue to mull over their options. Inter are running away with the Serie A title this season.

However, they seemingly have one eye on strengthening up their squad this summer, with Martial resurfacing as a possible option for them. ALSO READ: Branthwaite on Everton transfer stance amid United interest ALSO READ: United FFP stance emerges as Ratcliffe gets touch on numbers The player has not featured for United since December owing to a groin injury that required surgery. His overall record for United reads 90 goals and 50 assists from 317 appearances, while the 30-cap France international might not even pull on the famous red shirt again before the market reopens. Albert Gudmundsson is named as an alternative for Inter to consider. He plays for Genoa. Elsewhere, reports from Il Mattino credit United and Aston Villa with interest in signing Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The 30-year-old is their captain and has been at the club for five years. United are understood to be in the market for another right-back this summe

Inter Milan Anthony Martial Manchester United Transfer Injury

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inter 'target' Anthony Martial transfer from Man UnitedThe latest transfer rumours from Old Trafford amid speculation over Man Utd striker Anthony Martial and Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Club reject the chance to sign Man Utd outcast Anthony Martial on a free transferMartial is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Man United give fitness updates on Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Anthony MartialCasemiro missed the Liverpool game, Kobbie Mainoo was not visible in training on Thursday and Anthony Martial is due to be returning next week.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Atletico Madrid come from behind to draw with Inter MilanAtletico Madrid and Inter Milan draw 2-2 in the Champions League. PSV misses a chance to level the score. Memphis Depay scores a brilliant goal.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Inter Milan edge Bologna to move 18 points clearInter Milan move 18 points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a narrow win at Champions League-chasing Bologna.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

The nobody who tried to buy Manchester United and Inter MilanThomas Zilliacus came from nowhere to make bids for two of Europe's biggest clubs yet is also a wanted man in Singapore

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »