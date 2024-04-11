Intel's Spectre Protections Can Be Bypassed, Allowing Data Theft

Mitigations put in place by Intel to prevent Spectre -style attacks on its processors can be bypassed, allowing sensitive information to be stolen from kernel memory and other areas of RAM . Researchers have developed a tool called In Spectre Gadget that can find code snippets within an operating system kernel that can be abused to obtain secret data, even on chips with Spectre protections.

The tool was used to successfully perform a Native Branch History Injection attack on Intel microprocessors and steal data from protected kernel memory. The researchers claim that their tool can bypass all deployed Intel mitigations

