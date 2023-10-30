Intel's PC chip ship is sinking with Arm-ada on the horizon

Yet it is the story behind Windows NT that illustrates Intel's flair for failure, and why the barbarians are now pouring into its heartlands.

The i860 was Intel's second go at a RISC chip, as well as its first at a 64-bit design, and was much vaunted as being very efficient and very fast. It could indeed be both, and had it succeeded then it could have dominated the nascent RISC market of which the young Arm was just one of many potential prey species.

Instead, the market found alternatives that worked already – mostly Intel's own 80486. Windows NT, designed from the outset as multi-platform, got ported to Intel's good chips and a few others that later died on the vine. Intel considered RISC a niche market, licensed Arm for its XScale embedded processors, and went after the big iron with its 64-bit Itanium. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, AMD sidled up to Microsoft and asked if it was interested in 64-bit extensions to IA-32. Ones with a full complement in the legs department and total compatibility. Cutler and co. signed up on the spot. The result was so successful that Intel was forced to adopt its rival's innovation and let Itanium sink without trace.

Ditching its own Arm license – because who needs lifeboats? – Intel declared that its chip could be as lean and mean as Arm, and running x86 code was exactly what the market needed. Nor could they, not just because of the Atom's inherent limitations but because the market wanted to integrate mobile cores into SoCs – which made the entire system faster, lower power, and cheaper. x86 compatibility didn't matter because none of the codebase made sense on phones. Intel's worldview couldn't adapt to either in time – and now we have Arm SoCs that beat Intel's mainstream designs in areas that the company once owned outright. headtopics.com

