Intel's Dawn AI Machine May Be the Fastest in the UK

So, Dawn right now isn't the fastest in Britain at FP64. If you lower its precision to something like FP8 for AI work, then yes, its performance will in theory be higher, and it might therefore be the fastest AI machine in the nation (assuming Archer2 couldn't pull off the same feat if its operators so desired.) See below for more on that. And it's still not clear if Intel says the first or second phase of Dawn will be the"fastest" in the UK at AI.

The second phase is set to be ten-times as fast as the first part of Dawn. In a press briefing ahead of SC23, Intel execs said at least the first phase system would feature 512 4th-gen Xeon Scalable processors and 1,024 Datacenter GPU Max accelerators spread across 256 liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9640 systems. Each node is equipped with 1TB of DDR5 memory and 512GB of high bandwidth memory. We've also learned each node will utilize four of Nvidia's Infiniband HDR200 interconnect

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THEREGİSTER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEREGİSTER: Intel's Aurora Supercomputer Achieves 585 petaFLOPS Performance Intel 's Aurora supercomputer, featuring high-bandwidth memory (HBM)-equipped Xeon Max processors and GPU Max accelerators, has achieved 585 petaFLOPS of double precision performance in the Linpack benchmark. However, only half of the system's results have been submitted, with the expectation of exceeding two exaFLOPS of peak performance. The machine was originally scheduled to come online in 2021 but has faced delays due to Intel 's chip market challenges.

Source: TheRegister | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Philippe Clement wants Rangers machine as Cyriel Dessers hails Tom Lawrence passThe Light Blues hitman - who has had to play second fiddle to in-form Danilo in recent weeks - was in from the start and netted as his side ran out 2-0 winners over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Transforming brain research with AI and machine learningUsing machine learning, researchers are able to use data from the brain to glean deeper insights and apply this new knowledge in clinical settings.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Sage coffee machine slashed in price saving Amazon shoppers over £250 ahead of Black FridayIf you're fed up of not being able to make a good coffee at home and don't want to wait until you're out and about next before your next caffeine hit, this machine could solve that issue

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Liberal blood transfusion may reduce recurrence risk, improve survival in heart attack patients with anemiaAn international clinical trial led by physician Jeffrey L. Carson, distinguished professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, found that a liberal blood transfusion given to patients who have had a heart attack and have anemia may reduce the risk of a reoccurrence and improve survival rates.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Food allergies may be linked to increased cardiovascular death risk, study findsSensitivity to common food allergens such as dairy and peanuts could be an important and previously unappreciated cause of heart disease, new research suggests – and the increased risk for cardiovascular death includes people without obvious food allergies.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »