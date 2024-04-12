Intel CEO envisions AI automating entire offices

In his Intel Vision Keynote on Tuesday, CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined a scenario in which AI will eventually automate entire offices – or potentially even whole businesses. He described this as the age of AI functions, in which agents – think highly tuned, application-specific models – start to interact with other agents to complete tasks. 'Literally entire departments become AI automated solutions,' he envisioned. 'Maybe we'll have the age of the first one-person, billion-dollar company.

' In StartupLand parlance, that's a 'Unicorn'. Naturally, Gelsinger would prefer if the hardware used to train and run these AI agents and functions were created, or at the very least manufactured, by Intel. Throughout his roughly hundred-minute keynote address, he touched on everything from AI PCs capable of running models at home and Xeon 6 servers capable of running modestly sized chatbots like LLama2-70B, to the Habana team's flagship Gaudi3 accelerator. The latter, Intel Gelsinger is counting on widespread adoption of AI infrastructure and services to fuel Intel's future growth. 'I simply call it: every company becomes an AI company and this becomes the driving force of this expanding semiconductor TAM from about $600 billion to more than $1 trillion by the end of the decade,' he predicted. And – as Gelsinger later pointed out – to sell its hardware and claim a meaningful share of the AI infrastructure market, Intel is going to have to deliver tangible business outcomes

Intel CEO AI Automation Offices Businesses Hardware Models Agents Infrastructure

