Instead of undoing Ataturk’s legacy, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed it

NEARLY 60% OF Turks, including 46% of supporters of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party, according to a survey published in August, consider him the country’s most beloved historical figure. More than nine out of ten say they are grateful for what he did for Turkey, shows another, less recent poll. And over 73% believe the values he represents are more relevant than ever.

) Mr Erdogan and AK will never be the republic’s loudest cheerleaders. “To celebrate the republican regime, you need to come to terms with the failure of the Ottoman empire,” says Ali Carkoglu, a political scientist. “And they have not done so.” But they do not aspire to knock Ataturk from his pedestal either. Ataturk’s memory is some of Turkey’s most valuable and most abused political currency.

