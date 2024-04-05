Instacart Worker Who Shot Angie Harmon's Dog Will Not Be Charged

There is new information in the Angie Harmon , 51, case where her dog was shot and killed by an Instacart worker outside her North Carolina home. Sources inside the law enforcement agency told TMZ the deliveryman, known only as Christopher, did have bitemarks on his body. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has said no charges will be pressed against the man, according to TMZ.
Christopher did have a past history of arrest, but as he had not been convicted of a felony, and was entitled to carry the firearm under the state's open carry law. The police say they will be issuing no more information will be released in the case. The Instacart employee who shot and killed Angie Harmon's dog over Easter weekend will not be charged. Investigators at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say the man had bite marks on his body, according to TM
Angie Harmon Dog Instacart Shooting Charges Law Enforcement Bitemarks Arrest Firearm
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Rory McIlroy praises lesson with Butch Harmon ahead of MastersRory McIlroy believes his lesson with Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch Harmon was “really worthwhile” as he prepares to make his 10th attempt to complete a career grand slam.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Rory McIlroy gets pre-Masters lesson from Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch HarmonMcIlroy needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Rory McIlroy gets ‘golf lesson’ off Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch HarmonMcIlroy is looking for that elusive Masters title.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »