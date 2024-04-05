Instacart Worker Who Shot Angie Harmon's Dog Will Not Be Charged

There is new information in the Angie Harmon , 51, case where her dog was shot and killed by an Instacart worker outside her North Carolina home. Sources inside the law enforcement agency told TMZ the deliveryman, known only as Christopher, did have bitemarks on his body. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has said no charges will be pressed against the man, according to TMZ.

Christopher did have a past history of arrest, but as he had not been convicted of a felony, and was entitled to carry the firearm under the state's open carry law. The police say they will be issuing no more information will be released in the case. The Instacart employee who shot and killed Angie Harmon's dog over Easter weekend will not be charged. Investigators at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say the man had bite marks on his body, according to TM

