Inspiring apprentices will be key part of Bruderer UK's Telford move

Gareth Edwards (Design & Planning Associates), Chris Walker, Paul Inions (both McPhillips), Andreas Fischer (Board Member of Bruderer), Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK), Reto Bruderer (CEO of Bruderer), Ben Jones, Rob Orchard (both Cyril Orchard Group), Alec Sykes and Simon Walker (both McPhillips). Pictyure: Daniel Graves Photography
As well as new jobs, it will create an apprenticeship programme to cope with an unprecedented increase in demand for its technology. “It has been challenging for manufacturers to attract young people. Many want to go into computing, banking or other industries.
Adrian Haller, Managing Director of Bruderer UK, added: “We have a relationship with In-Comm Training and one of the key roles we are going to have is bringing apprentices into Bruderer UK so we can underline and bolster our future.” headtopics.com
It will see the creation of a dedicated competence centre capable of servicing new and pre-owned machines, restoration of legacy presses and, for the first time, a modern showroom that will give a first-hand insight into new models, ancillary equipment and turnkey solutions.
“We had outgrown our Luton facility and many of our staff, and indeed customers, are based in the Midlands. It was a natural decision to find a home in that region and Hortonwood gave us not only the perfect location, but also the space to build our new factory from the ground up." headtopics.com