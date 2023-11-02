Inspiring apprentices will be key part of Bruderer UK's Telford move

Gareth Edwards (Design & Planning Associates), Chris Walker, Paul Inions (both McPhillips), Andreas Fischer (Board Member of Bruderer), Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK), Reto Bruderer (CEO of Bruderer), Ben Jones, Rob Orchard (both Cyril Orchard Group), Alec Sykes and Simon Walker (both McPhillips). Pictyure: Daniel Graves Photography

As well as new jobs, it will create an apprenticeship programme to cope with an unprecedented increase in demand for its technology. “It has been challenging for manufacturers to attract young people. Many want to go into computing, banking or other industries.

Adrian Haller, Managing Director of Bruderer UK, added: “We have a relationship with In-Comm Training and one of the key roles we are going to have is bringing apprentices into Bruderer UK so we can underline and bolster our future.” headtopics.com

It will see the creation of a dedicated competence centre capable of servicing new and pre-owned machines, restoration of legacy presses and, for the first time, a modern showroom that will give a first-hand insight into new models, ancillary equipment and turnkey solutions.

“We had outgrown our Luton facility and many of our staff, and indeed customers, are based in the Midlands. It was a natural decision to find a home in that region and Hortonwood gave us not only the perfect location, but also the space to build our new factory from the ground up." headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ShropshireStar »

McPhillips appointed as contractor for Bruderer UK’s new Telford factory and showroomConstruction work on a new 48,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Telford is due to start shortly after Bruderer UK announced the approved contractor for the project. Read more ⮕

Judge Ricardo Dinanga on more than just goals says Telford boss Kevin WilkinRicardo Dinanga should be judged on his all-round game rather than just his goals, according to manager Kevin Wilkin. Read more ⮕

Councillor calls for implementation of School Streets schemes in Telford & WrekinA Telford & Wrekin Councillor has expressed his 'disappointment' at the lack of progress in implementing School Streets schemes in the borough. Read more ⮕

Extinction Rebellion blockade arms fair at Telford International CentreExtinction Rebellion protesters have blockaded an arms fair at the Telford International Centre this morning. Read more ⮕

Dog rescued by firefighters in blaze at Telford home caused by candleA dog was rescued from a house fire that was started by an unattended candle. Read more ⮕

Protesters chain themselves to Telford International Centre entrance in opposition to arms fairAnti-arms protesters chained themselves to the main entrance of Telford's International Centre today as a controversial defence convention got underway. Read more ⮕