Inside the Halloween home which has been a display for 17 years

A family has attracted hundreds of visitors with their gruesome Halloween-themed home - for the 17th year running.
William Howson, 68, and wife Roslyn, 61, began the tradition in 2006 after throwing a spooky party for one of their grandson's birthdays. The couple decked out their house with mannequins and decorations spread around their entire property, and now the Howson’s Halloween House in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, has become a local tradition.
More than 600 brave souls have ventured across its scary threshold over the years – with more set to do it all over again this October 31st."It started with our grandson's fourth birthday on 1 November 2006, when we had a wee display and Halloween party," said William."It doesn't actually cost us that much to run as we have accumulated the decorations over the years.He added: "We don't charge people to come in, it's just all about the fun.
“We have to start setting up in September, there are hundreds of decorations to get out, so it takes us about seven weeks. “People will queue for hours to get in – and it’s so funny seeing people’s reactions to it, especially the adults who are scared.”
The front of the family home has been lit with green lights, with gravestones and skeletons scattered around the garden – and a spooky spiderweb tunnel leads towards the door. Inside lie bloody handprints, eerie animatronics and of course, the Howson family – ready to scare willing visitors.Other guisers include grandchildren Amy, 12, dressed as a haunted doll, Joshua, 6, as Ghostface, and even 19-month old Ollie in a jester costume.