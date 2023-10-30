Inside Ring O' Bells pub as it reopens after eight years

Ring O' Bells country pub is reopening after years of closure and is set to welcome guests over Bonfire Night weekend.In an attempt to maintain the integrity of the building, a large majority of the original features have been kept in place or reclaimed, including the floors, wood, open fireplaces and furniture that has been spruced up and put straight back in.

The family-friendly location has also installed a large play area on the grounds perfect for little ones to run around and enjoy until their heart's content. On the horizon are three private terraces that will eventually be linked once land development is complete.

Liverpool transfer news, rumours, gossip and speculation including the latest on Luis Diaz, Victor Osimhen, Andre Trindade and moreLiverpool Council ECHO investigation finds that Liverpool Council received regular reports of dangerous flooding in a road where Elaine and Philip Marco diedHow the national media reacted to Liverpool's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at AnfieldMurder detectives say a black Vauxhall Insignia could be the key to finding the men who shot a "defenceless" grandmother in the chest at close range. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

First look at Ring O' Bells pub as it reopens after eight yearsThe majority of the pub's original features remain in tact Read more ⮕

Ring O' Bells Country Pub Reopens After Years of ClosureRing O' Bells country pub, located in Ring O' Bells Lane Lathom, Ormskirk, is reopening after years of closure. The pub, with origins dating back to the 19th century, has preserved its original features and offers a unique experience with different areas for guests to enjoy. It also features a large play area for children. Read more ⮕

Artists Install Bells at Grótta Lighthouse in IcelandArtists Precious Okoyomon and Dozie Kanu have installed 600 gold bells at Grótta Lighthouse in Iceland as part of the 'Can't See' Sequence's 11th edition. The installation aims to highlight the importance of being humbled by nature and the existential threat that our failure to see poses. Read more ⮕

Members of UK's Biggest Prison Drug Smuggling Ring Caught on CameraFootage released by South Yorkshire Police shows members of the UK's biggest prison drug smuggling ring attempting to sneak drugs behind bars. The video captures Kora Haley giving drugs to inmate Aneeze Williamson during a visit at HMP Lindholme. Both individuals were subsequently apprehended and sentenced to prison. Read more ⮕

Lads' 'unexpected' kind Halloween gesture captured on Ring doorbellThe viral footage has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people - bringing some to tears. Read more ⮕

The criminals behind huge smuggling ring that flooded prison with drugsIn total, 16 conspirators were sentenced to more than 80 years in jail Read more ⮕