Inside Rangers' fans' bonkers pyro display that caused match delay

This is the moment that Rangers fans forced their match with Dundee to be suspended following a crazy pyro display.

The Dens Park away end was lit up with several flares just two minutes in and as a result of the smoke created the fire alarms were set off in the stadium. That meant referee Kevin Clancy had to send both teams back into the changing rooms while emergency services cleared the arena for play.

Footage from the away end has captured the sheer amount of smoke created as Rangers fans went wild with pyro devices. Kick-off was already delayed in Dundee after the Ibrox club arrived late due to severe traffic entering the city. headtopics.com

The match was originally set to kick-off at 7:45pm, but match officials pushed proceedings back to 8:30pm.

