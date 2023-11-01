Inside Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle star Lisa Riley's 12st weight loss

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle, played by Lisa Riley, shared her real-life journey from a 12-stone weight loss to dealing with painful side effects.

The actress wowed fans when she revealed she'd slimmed down from a size 28 to a size 12 over 18 months, swapping takeaways for gym workouts and healthy meals. However, Lisa's transformation was just the start of her journey to body confidence. Her weight loss left her feeling like a "saggy mess" with uncomfortable skin folds, leading her to undergo four surgeries.Lisa Riley's Baggy Body Club – where cameras followed her journey for seven months –the soap star confessed she felt "revolted" by her own image.

Lisa, 47, remembered: " When I made the decision to lose weight, I never for one second imagined that I would end up looking like that. It never occurred to me that the loose skin would be so bad. I thought why on earth have I lost all this weight? I looked worse than I did when I was obese. And it was the pain as well. The skin was flapping about and dragging." headtopics.com

Lisa, who last year shared an emotional tribute to her beloved mum, 10 years after her death from cancer, said: "When you are on this weight loss journey, food becomes the enemy and you have to go to the gym, you have to move. But the movement was becoming a severe problem. It really hurt, it rubbed and it would get red, and it was hard to clean between the folds."

Despite having support from loved ones, Lisa felt they didn't fully understand her struggle. So, she turned to the internet for help and started her Baggy Body Club to raise awareness about a common side effect of weight loss. headtopics.com

