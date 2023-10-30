Insane celebrity Halloween costumes 2023: Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, more

From ghoulish getups to genius pop culture creations, keep scrolling to discover the sartorial successes from the stars for Halloween 2023.Paris did away with her signature blonde locks for Halloween this year, transforming herself into the world's most glamorous toadstool in a vampy vinyl bodysuit and fringed scarlet chaps.

The mother-of-one added a raven-haired wig and mushroom hat to her kitsch costume - which was formerly worn by her close friend Katy Perry for a performance in August 2022. Sharing is caring!Adele got into the Halloween spirit for her Las Vegas residency, channelling Morticia Adams to perform on 27 and 28 October.The Kardashians, like most sisters, like to poke fun at their siblings' faux pas.

Recreating the movie's horrifying opening scene, Hailey channelled Carmen Electra in a blood-soaked white lingerie set - and fans were convinced it was Justin behind the Ghostface mask.Later, Hailey and Justin channelled Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from the classic cartoon The Flintstones for J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party, going all-out with an electric orange wig and prehistoric costumes. headtopics.com

The actress revived Barbarella, the buxom space traveller made famous by Jane Fonda in the iconic 1968 film of the same name, directed by Roger Vadim.Power couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly transformed themselves into characters from Kill Bill for this year's Halloween.

Megan, 37, looked iconic dressed as the teenage assassin Gogo, in the character’s classic schoolgirl outfit. The Jennifer’s Body star wore faux bangs with her usual jet black tresses and added a gory twist of blood dripping down her face as an ode to the moment Gogo weeps blood in the film.Surprisingly, Austin Butler didn't dress as Elvis for Halloween, instead rocking a mop of blonde hair to revive 1960s Andy Warhol as his girlfriend Kaia dressed as Edie Sedgwick. headtopics.com