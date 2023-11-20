HEAD TOPICS

Innovative Fork-Mounted Cable Hanger for Bikes with Cantilever Brakes

Shovel Research, a genius tinkerer from Portland, Oregon, has developed an innovative fork-mounted cable hanger for bikes with cantilever brakes. The FMBCH offers a neat and clean solution for touring, cyclocross, and other bikes, providing a more rigid hanger solution for wide profile cantis. Bikes with shorter headtubes can benefit from simplified cable routing.

Looking for well-thought-out cable hanging solutions for your touring, cyclocross, or any of your other bikes using cantilever brakes? I think Portland, Oregon’s genius tinkerer, Shovel Research has a pretty neat and clean solution for you. The FMBCH () is so appealing, that if you don’t have a bike to use this on, you may be compelled to get one.Sal started Shovel Research around this time back in 2022, saying that it’s a long way to say “dig”…as in yeah, Iit.

And I “dig” what they’re doing there. The Project is a “night n’ weekends, owner-operated business, that focuses on making, skill acquisition, and sharing joy”. See, what’s thereThis fork-mounted cable hanger is not like others on the market. It has enough height to properly set up wide profile cantis, like say for a cyclo-cross or touring bike. If there is a substantial distance from the headset to the cable carrier, the FMBCH will offer a much more rigid hanger solution.Bikes with shorter headtubes could benefit from using the FMBCH to simplify the cable routing eliminating that tight turn at the headtub

