Innovative Fork-Mounted Cable Hanger for Bikes with Cantilever Brakes

Looking for well-thought-out cable hanging solutions for your touring, cyclocross, or any of your other bikes using cantilever brakes? I think Portland, Oregon’s genius tinkerer, Shovel Research has a pretty neat and clean solution for you. The FMBCH () is so appealing, that if you don’t have a bike to use this on, you may be compelled to get one.Sal started Shovel Research around this time back in 2022, saying that it’s a long way to say “dig”…as in yeah, Iit.
And I “dig” what they’re doing there. The Project is a “night n’ weekends, owner-operated business, that focuses on making, skill acquisition, and sharing joy”. See, what’s thereThis fork-mounted cable hanger is not like others on the market. It has enough height to properly set up wide profile cantis, like say for a cyclo-cross or touring bike. If there is a substantial distance from the headset to the cable carrier, the FMBCH will offer a much more rigid hanger solution.Bikes with shorter headtubes could benefit from using the FMBCH to simplify the cable routing eliminating that tight turn at the headtub
