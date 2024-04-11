Innovative Dance Showcase at the MAC

The MAC is set to host an evening of innovative dance on Friday 19 April, showcasing the latest works-in-progress from seven rising dance stars. Organised by Six Dance Collective, known for their recent Belfast ballet production 'White Doves', the event titled 'Dance in Motion' invites audiences to witness the creative process behind new choreography.

The programme features a diverse group of choreographers and ensembles from across Ireland, offering a rare glimpse into their latest projects and the chance for audience interaction. The line-up includes Phoebe Brown, Sarah Flavelle, Mariela Mira, Sean O'Neill, the duo Mira Rendilheiro and Emily McDonagh, Mayte Segura, and Creative People Ensemble, all taking the stage at the Upstairs Theatre at the MAC

