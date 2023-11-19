Innovative Cercle Concept Bike Designed for Multi-Month Trips

The Cercle concept bike is designed by German carpenter and industrial designer Bernhard Sobotta, who was inspired by his bikepacking adventures and decided to create a bike that is ideal for multi-month trips. The result is quite an innovative design to say the least, a bike with a large circular frame that can accommodate a camp bed, or alternatively act as your dining room.

Spawned from the simple question "is it possible to sleep on a bicycle?" in Bernhard's degree thesis, the idea came to be a project that has now seen a couple of functional prototypes traversing the world. It's not been an easy project, and as we can see from the wooden prototype from 2016 below, the bike has come a long way





🏆 18. roadcc » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The most bizarre e-bike ever, and the coolest gravel bike ever? The sliding Pop-Cycle hits Indiegogo, Reilly launches Reflex titanium beauty + more tech news from Rapha, Factor, Wahoo + moreMost bizarre e-bike and coolest gravel bike ever?

Source: roadcc - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

How to Choose an Electric Bike: The Ultimate E-Bike Guide · TIME StampedKnow exactly how to choose an electric bike with our guide to the features that matter, according to e-bike experts.

Source: TIME - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Ex Nursery Worker Creates Innovative Way to Encourage Children to Brush Their TeethKeysha Naomi Binns, a former nursery worker, has developed a creative solution to motivate children to brush their teeth. After struggling to introduce dental hygiene to young children, Keysha came up with the idea of The Gum Chums, a book series accompanied by videos and a song. Her second book, 'Tommi Toothbrush has a Toothache', was recently launched at Liverpool Central Library.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Innovative antibody approach targets deep-seated cancer mutationsFor too long, cancer treatment has been a double-edged sword—the very treatments designed to kill cancer cells often wrought havoc on healthy ones too.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Alzheimer's Association Partners with GBHI and Alzheimer's Society to Support Innovative GrantsThe Alzheimer's Association has partnered with GBHI and the Alzheimer's Society to provide grants focused on understanding risk for and resilience to Alzheimer's and other dementia. The grants aim to spread awareness, delay, prevent, and reduce the impact of dementia, with a particular focus on lower- and middle-income communities.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Experts unveil innovative vision for transforming home of the futureChaired by former Tomorrow’s World presenter Maggie Philbin, the panel of energy specialists, a futurologist and a University of Oxford academic, forecast the tech that will transform our lives by 2070

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »