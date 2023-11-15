Inmate on suicide watch found dead in prison wing with weapons in cells

Tensions were high on a prison wing where an inmate on suicide watch was found dead and convicts had weapons in their cells. A prisoner at Stoke Heath jail, Market Drayton, was told how illegal drugs “kept getting in” and how one prison officer found a plank of wood with nails through it hidden behind a bin. Mr Willis had drug problems, and was incarcerated on the prison’s F-Wing – a specialised area for people with addiction issues.

At the inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, the jury was told how a nurse raised fears that he may be being bullied. Her email to colleagues was not acted on. Mr Willis, a paranoid schizophrenic who had been in and out of prison since his 20s, died aged 55 on September 15 last year. During the second day of the inquest, prison officers said when Mr Willis was found they tried in vain to revive him for about an hour, and the pressures facing the staff. A statement from Stoke Heath prison officer Jay Groves was read to the jury

