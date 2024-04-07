Injury Concerns for Manchester United Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Erik ten Hag will be forced to deal with several injury concerns when Manchester United face Liverpool . United host their bitter rivals at Old Trafford in the Premier League as both clubs look to get the three points for their respective ambitions. The Reds are currently in sixth place in the league table and will still believe they can qualify for the Champions League. Ten Hag's side are 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa but do have two games in hand.
United have eight more fixtures remaining this season to try and qualify for Europe's premier cup competition next term. Going into today's game, United will have to manage without several of their key players being available due to injury. Ten Hag has been forced to select starting line-ups for the majority of the campaign without some of his important players at his disposal, and this is set to continue again on Sunday against Liverpoo
Manchester United Liverpool Premier League Injury Concerns Erik Ten Hag
