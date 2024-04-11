Injuries keeping Erik ten Hag in job at Manchester United, says Louis Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes the amount of injuries the Reds have suffered is the only reason why Erik ten Hag remains in his job at Old Trafford. United sit sixth in the Premier League and have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup but even if they win the prestigious trophy, it may not be enough to save the Dutchman.
MEN Sport understands Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains unconvinced by Ten Hag and with the Reds unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, patience could be wearing thin. However, one extenuating factor remains in the boss' favour. United have struggled throughout the campaign with injuries, with nine first-team players currently sidelined. Ten Hag has rarely been able to field a consistent starting XI this season and according to Saha this fact is the only thing keeping the manager in a job at this moment. Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha said: "Any manager knows that their neck is always on the line and Erik ten Hag knows he has to bring trophies, confidence, consistency and rhythm and he hasn’t brought that all together. "Some people in the club will be frustrated and advise the new owners to consider other options and that’s normal. In that position as a Manchester United player and manager, you’re always in danger as someone can take your place. This is the nature of being a manage
