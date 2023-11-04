Injured Colin Coates can still play a major role in Ballymena United's season, says Jim Ervin

Jim Ervin believes injured Colin Coates can still play a major role in Ballymena United's season. , and went under the knife last week to repair the damaged kneecap. Despite the 38-year-old facing several months on the sidelines, Sky Blues boss Ervin is determined to keep Coates involved with his squad. Read more: Chris Shields on the 'get your a**e in gear' moment for Linfield this season He said: "I feel it is important to keep Colin involved with the players

. We look forward to welcoming him back once he's back on his feet. "We have been staying in contact with Colin since he had surgery and got home. He is now embarking on his recovery and rehabilitation. "Colin brings so much experience and leadership to the changing room, and that is vital whether he is playing or not. He can definitely play a key role in our season." Ballymena have claimed four points from their last two games to jump from bottom spot to ninth in the Premiership table. Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Loughgall, Ervin added: "We have played well in the last two games and picked up four points. Hopefully we are starting to pick up some momentum. "The mood has always been positive. It has been brilliant. "We never got too down, confidence wise. It was a difficult start, we know that. "But the players are getting used to each other and they are starting to gel. But the mood has always been positive and we have a really good changing roo

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: Ballymena Utd boss Ervin outlines 'key role' injured Coates can playVeteran defender Coates suffered a ruptured patellar tendon against Crusaders on October 13

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Merseybeat legend who was a 'real one off' dies age 83'Colin the drummer' performed in the city for decades

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

BBCNORTHAMPTON: Southampton bring in Calderwood as coachFormer Scotland, Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Colin Calderwood joins Southampton's coaching staff.

Source: BBCNorthampton | Read more »

BBCNORTHAMPTON: Cobblers in no rush to replace CalderwoodNorthampton Town boss Jon Brady says they will 'let the dust settle' after Colin Calderwood's departure before appointing a new head coach.

Source: BBCNorthampton | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Prince Harry’s silence on Netflix Princess Diana pregnancy claim is 'betrayal'Former I'm A Celebrity contestant and royal author Lady Colin Campbell has said Harry 'betrayed his parents' by maintaining his and wife Meghan Markle's association with Netflix.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Major airline axes popular route from Scottish airport to NorwayA MAJOR airline has withdrawn a popular flight route between a Scottish airport and a capital city.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »