Inflation in Russia Accelerates Amidst Concerns of Losing Control

The history of inflation in Russia is long and painful. Following the revolution of 1917 the country dealt with years of soaring prices, and then faced sustained price pressure in the early period of Josef Stalin’s rule. The end of the Soviet Union, the global financial crisis of 2007-09 and then Vladimir Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 also brought trouble.

Fast forward to late 2023, as the war in Ukraine nears its second anniversary, and Russian prices are once again accelerating—even as inflation eases elsewhere (see chart). According to figures published on December 8th, inflation in November was 7.5%, year on year, up from 6.7% the month before. The central bank dealt with a spike in early 2022, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine for a second time. Now, though, officials worry that they may be losing control. At the bank’s last meeting they raised interest rates by two percentage points, twice what had been expected. At their next one on December 15th a similar increase is on the cards. Most forecasters nonetheless expect inflation to keep risin





TheEconomist » / 🏆 6. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What can inflation-strugglers learn from inflation-killers?Why America, Australia, Britain and Canada are lagging behind

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Oil Markets Focused on OPEC Meeting Amidst Lack of Unity Among MembersMonday’s spike that saw Brent move back to $82 per barrel had tapered off by Tuesday morning. Barring a surprise in this week's U.S. oil inventory report, all the attention will be geared toward Vienna over the weekend.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

San Francisco's Housing Market Faces Challenges Amidst Overall StrengthIn parts of San Francisco, the housing market is in dire straits. Prices have risen by 3% from a trough reached earlier this year. Property in swankier parts of town fetches well above asking price. Figures suggest that global house prices rose by 1.3% between the first and second quarters of 2023.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

China's Economy Faces a 'New Normal' Amidst Weaker Growth ProspectsChina's economy is facing a 'new normal' as its growth prospects weaken, leading to concerns about its credit rating and property market. Economists and commentators are hoping for a new equilibrium in China's relations with America.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

High Stakes for Biden-Xi Meeting Amidst Growing TensionsWhen Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping in San Francisco next week, the stakes will be high. The article discusses the growing tensions between the US and China, particularly in the Middle East and the South China Sea. It also highlights the upcoming Taiwan presidential election and the anti-China sentiment in the US.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

The Mailbox defends Erik ten Hag amidst challengesThe Mailbox makes the case for giving Erik ten Hag a break with Manchester United going well despite many hurdles. Also: plenty on Chelsea 4-4 City; knackered Newcastle; Mikel Arteta; and more. Get your views in to theeditorfootball365.com…

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »