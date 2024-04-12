Ineos Grenadiers Owner Calls for Safety Measures in Road Cycling

Ineos Grenadiers owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has called for "real action" to ensure safety in road cycling following a number of serious recent accidents. Ratcliffe, 71, has written a letter to cycling's world governing body the UCI outlining his concerns. "Governing bodies have made very few changes and serious accidents are a common occurrence," the letter said.

Ratcliffe, who recently became Manchester United's biggest single shareholder, added in the letter: "In Formula 1, when Ayrton Senna had his fatal crash 30 years ago in Italy, the governing body set out to transform the safety regulations of one of the world's most dangerous sports and significantly reduced injuries as a result. "This contrasts starkly with cycling. As recently as last week, we had yet another horrific crash involving three of the world's top cyclists." The crash Ratcliffe referenced included reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike. He required surgery after sufferingin a crash on stage four of last week's Itzulia Basque Country stage race. Rivals Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-Quick Step and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic of Bora-Hansgrohe were also injured in the same crash, in which several riders slid off the road on a right-hand corner when descending, many striking sharp rocks and a drain gutter at high speed. The crash followed an accident for another of Visma-Lease a Bike's biggest talent

