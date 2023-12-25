INEOS Buys 25% of Manchester United

Thirteen months on from the Glazer family launching what they called a “strategic review” of , that sees the dynamic shift at the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has bought 25 per cent of United to gain sporting control and is also investing $300million into the club. Advertisement It is not the complete buyout the majority of fans had hoped for when the prospect of a “full sale” was mooted by the Glazers under a strategic review that became known inside the club as ‘Project Ruby’.

However, the complex deal should bring fresh impetus to the football side, as well as outside investment for the first time under the Glazers. Lawyers have been internally poring over the final details for weeks to ensure the contractual rigour of a unique agreement, with United’s non-executive board members, who must act in the interests of shareholders, satisfied they can combat any legal challenge





