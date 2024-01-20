Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: A Thrilling Debut

It was a strong debut for the long-awaited action adventure project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The game, developed by Wolfenstein studio, impressed with its thrilling gameplay and intriguing storyline. The central mystery revolves around the 'Great Circle', a line drawn through ancient sites of spiritual significance around the globe. Indy discovers evidence of a secret society, the 'protectors of the Circuli Magni: The Great Circle'.

This premise is not just a creation of MachineGames, but is based on the real-life internet theory that has been around for decades





