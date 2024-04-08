Indian restaurant introduces new payment system after diners leave without paying

A popular Indian restaurant has made a major change to the way it operates after bosses said a number of diners have left without paying their bills. K2H Creative Indian Kitchen, located in Sandbach in Cheshire , said there have been a number of recent incidents where groups of diners have left the restaurant after eating without paying for their food.

The restaurant, which was was nominated for Kitchen of the Year at the English Curry Awards in 2022, said there was one incident on Sunday evening (April 7) where a party of six people enjoyed a meal before leaving without settling their bill. Bosses said that following these incidents, it would now be implementing a new payment system where customers can choose to either open a tab at the start of their visit or pre-pay for their meals before being served. Posting on Facebook, K2H wrote: “On three separate occasions, groups of individuals have entered our restaurant, enjoyed meals and drinks, and subsequently left without settling their bills. Most recently, this evening, a group of six individuals, accompanied by children, dined in our establishment and absconded without paying. “While it is our ethos to extend a warm welcome to all guests, regardless of background, these occurrences have compelled us to take action. Regrettably, any individuals identified from previous occasions will be respectfully refused service

