Indian Restaurant in Formby to be Transformed into Wine Bar and Bistro

An Indian restaurant is set to get a new lease of life. The Balti House on School Lane in Formby closed its doors after 28 years of trading in May this year. The building, one of the oldest in Formby was originally a school built in the 17th century. The new owners of the building, have announced that the former Indian restaurant is to be transformed into a wine bar and bistro. However, no opening date has been given

. READ MORE: Get a free National Trust pass worth up to £50 for your family day out this autumn READ MORE: UK bank says it will give people £205 and you don't even need to switch In an open letter to local news website the Formby Bubble, owners Karl Diamond and Steven Wilson said: "We will be transforming the space into a wine bar/bistro, which we hope will add a little something extra to your already lovely village. "As lovers of history, both Steven and I believe in preserving the unique features of our new property... Our vision is to create a cosy, yet sophisticated atmosphere where friends, families, and colleagues can gather." The closure of the Balti House was met with a sense of loss from those in Formby. The new addition to the village is one of several businesses that have opened recently, including Lux 37 and restaurant Sixty Kitchen. Karl and Steven added: "We would like to take this opportunity to invite all the Formby community to join us and experience our new wine bar/bistro

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ECHOWHATSON »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHOWHATSON: Indian restaurant to be transformed into bistroThe restaurant closed in May

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: Aven Restaurant: Owners of Preston's fine dining restaurant 'overwhelmed' by reaction to rebirth from 263Preston city centre’s only fine dining restaurant has reopened – and bosses are blown away by the reaction from diners.

Source: leponline | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: HAMA Leeds: Top-rated Korean restaurant Yokohama takes over former Chophaus in OakwoodA top-rated Leeds restaurant is being rebranded and moving home.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Bold Street restaurant Red Dog Saloon to open as nightclubThe restaurant will remain food focused throughout the day

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: Turkish Grill restaurant to open in Penwortham's former Vinro siteA new Turkish restaurant is opening in the heart of Penwortham.

Source: leponline | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Inside the new Lancs holiday village with lodges, pool, restaurant and barThe attraction will be developed on the former Goosnargh Golf Club site

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »