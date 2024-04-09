Independent pizzeria Bakehouse32 to open in former Stretford Foodhall unit

An independent pizzeria, café and bar known for its famous New York-style pizzas will be moving into the former Stretford Foodhall unit later this year. Bakehouse32 will be taking over the food hall, which closed in February, from this summer. Already a familiar name for locals, Bakehouse closed its previous cafe on Chester Road in Stretford last month having been open since November 2020.
The new venue will serve stateside-inspired bagels, sandwiches made with freshly-made focaccia that’s been baked in-house and their famous pizzas, including popular charcuterie, pepperoni and honey, and artichoke and pepper toppings. READ MORE: Couple behind Salford-born burger bar with one of UK's ‘best’ burgers announce plans for new site The former food hall unit, also on Chester Road and located just outside Stretford Mall, is set to be transformed into a food and drink venue that will serve breakfasts, lunch and an evening menu featuring new pasta dishes and sides. Announcing their closure earlier this year, Bakehouse32, which is run by David Donovan-Brown, teased customers that they would be moving to something ‘bigger, bolder and altogether more beautiful’ with a ‘proper kitchen, a few more seats, more dough, more tipple and a few other surprises’. Made with five ingredients - flour, water, yeast, salt and oil - their pizza dough is fermented for 36 hours before being hand-stretched to orde
