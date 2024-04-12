Independent Councillor Wins Seat from LibDems in Highland Council By-Election

AN Independent councillor has taken a seat on Highland Council from the LibDems in a by-election.The by-election - called following the resignation of Colin Aitken - attracted a low turnout of 26.3%.In an emotional winner's speech , McDonald said:"I'd like to say thank you to a few people, especially the people here on the stage who have been so courteous, it's just been such a nice, pleasant environment to be campaigning in so thank you to you all.

"To all the people that have been involved in the election, and particularly those people in the polling stations who spent 17 hours yesterday sat there. At 10pm at night they were still all smiling, so thanks to them."Despite the loss for the LibDems, their leader Alex Cole-Hamilton still congratulated the party on a"stunning revival" in the ward as they took a slim lead over the SNP.We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country. Unfortunately, though, these important debates are being spoiled by a vocal minority of trolls who aren’t really interested in the issues, try to derail the conversations, register under fake names, and post vile abuse. So that’s why we’ve decided to make the ability to comment only available to our paying subscriber

