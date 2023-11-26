Independent businesses thrive in Co Antrim village

Over the past few months, a number of independent businesses have opened their doors on the main street of a Co Antrim village. Whiteabbey has always had a bustling business community, brought together by the local business association, and new additions to the road include an interior design shop, a butchers, a bakery, and café.

Belfast Live headed to the lively lough-side village on a sunny Friday afternoon for a chat with the new business owners, who all praised the local community for being so welcoming and supportive in their first few months. Read more: New multi-million pound distribution facility to create 150 jobs Read more: Co Antrim community library a 'huge success' for bringing neighbours together Owner of Kylo Design, Andrea, lives in Whiteabbey and has recently moved into her new retail unit after moving her business from East Belfast to be closer to family, and to make those early morning school runs a little easier. She said her interior design shop has been well-received in the village, and praised her neighbouring businesses for their help so fa





