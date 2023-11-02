Incredible Grade II-listed home in Yorkshire up for sale and it comes with its own cottage and barn

Stoney Springs House is in the picturesque village of Luddenden, near Halifax, and is set within 0.8 acres of tiered, landscaped gardens. Although it’s Grade II-listed, inside it has been modernised but it still retains its traditional charm and interoir with exposed timber beams and stone work throughout downstairs. The property also offers incredible views of the West Yorkshire countryside.

Stoney Springs House is marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes, and has a guide price of offers in excess of £1.1m. Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Stoney Springs Cottage is a wonderful property, which offers beautiful scenery, privacy and plenty of space. “The conversion potential of the detached cottage and adjoining barn are further positives to the property.

