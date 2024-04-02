Increasing Positive Affect in Adolescence Linked to Better Health and Well-being in Adulthood

Increasing positive affect in adolescence could lead to improved health and well-being in adulthood. A recent study suggests that individuals who experience higher levels of positive emotions during their teenage years are more likely to have better physical and mental health in later life.

The study followed a group of participants from adolescence to adulthood and found that those who reported higher levels of positive affect during their teenage years had lower levels of stress, better cardiovascular health, and higher life satisfaction in adulthood. These findings highlight the importance of promoting positive emotions in adolescence for long-term health and well-being

