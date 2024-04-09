Increased sedentary time linked to higher blood insulin concentration in children

An increase in sedentary time from childhood is associated with a significant increase in blood insulin concentration, a new study shows. However, light physical activity could reduce the risk of excess insulin and insulin resistance. The study was conducted in collaboration between the Universities of Bristol and Exeter, and the University of Eastern Finland, and the results were published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Based on the University of Bristol's Children of the 90s data, the study included 792 children followed up from 11 to 24 years of age. At baseline they spent an average of 6 hours per day in sedentary activities, which increased to 9 hours per day during the follow-up. This increase in sedentary time was associated with continuously higher insulin levels in fasting blood, especially among youths with overweight and obesity, whose risk of excess insulin increased by 20%. On the contrary, an average of light physical activity (LPA) of 3-4 hours per day throughout the follow-up decreased the risk of excess insulin by 20%. Higher LPA was also associated with lower insulin resistance. Participating in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) showed signs of reducing insulin but to a much smaller extent. Earlier results from the same cohort have linked sedentariness to fat obesity, dyslipidaemia, inflammation, and premature vascular damag
Sedentary Time Blood Insulin Concentration Light Physical Activity Excess Insulin Insulin Resistance University Of Bristol University Of Exeter University Of Eastern Finland Journal Of Clinical Endocrinology And Metabolism
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »