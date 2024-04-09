Increased Security at Champions League Games Due to Terrorist Threats

Security will be increased at Champions League games this week after a media outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against venues. A pro-IS media channel has published multiple posters calling for attacks at stadiums hosting quarter-final ties on Tuesday and Wednesday. Uefa said it was aware of the threats but said games in Madrid , Paris and London would go ahead as planned.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said there would be "considerably reinforced" security measures in place when PSG play Barcelona in Paris on Wednesday. Mr Darmanin continued: "I will remind you that only 10 days ago, IS shared a picture of the Munich stadium and said action should be taken against sports venues that host football games - although all sports can be targeted. Given how important the Champions League is for football, we are of course talking to our partners." Two quarter-finals are due to be held in Madrid this week. Real Madrid host Manchester City on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. Pilar Alegría, Spain's sports minister, has issued a message of "calm" ahead of the games in Madrid and said "more than 2,000 police and civil guard officers" are being deployed. A spokesman for European football's governing body said: "Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week's Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venue

