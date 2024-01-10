Increase in State Pension Payments for Older People Confirmed

Millions of older people in receipt of the New or Basic State Pension are set for another significant increase this year after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that payments will rise by 8.5 per cent from April 8, 2024. This means that someone on the full New State Pension will see payments go up from £203.85 per week to £221.20 and as payments are typically made every four weeks, this amounts to £884.80 each pay period.

Over the 2024/25 financial year, this is an increase of £902, taking the annual income from State Pension alone from £10,600 to £11,502. Similarly, someone on the full rate of the Old or Basic State Pension will see payments go up from £156.20 per week to £169.50 - this amounts to £678 each pay period. During the 2024/25 financial year, this is an increase of £692, taking the annual income from £8,122 to £8,814. It's important to note that even though weekly rates will rise, pensioners will not see the full amount reflected in their payments until four weeks after the increase date as the State Pension is paid in arrears





Daily_Record » / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents urged to support health service as winter pressures increaseNHS bosses in Shropshire have issued an open letter to residents, highlighting the challenges the health service is facing this winter and urging the public to help support local health and care services. Lengthy waits in A&E, delays in ambulance handovers, and other pressures are putting strain on the NHS. Only half of the patients arriving at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust hospitals were seen within four hours last month, well below the NHS standard of 95%.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Increase in Homeless Families Applying for Emergency Shelter in MassachusettsDespite claims of decreasing numbers, thousands of families continue to apply for emergency shelter in Massachusetts. The number of homeless families has increased due to an influx of immigrants unable to work under federal immigration laws.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

The Israeli-Palestinian Two State SolutionUS President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abas express support for the two state solution, which aims to establish separate sovereign states for Palestinians and Israelis. Hello headtopics.com administrator, You always provide valuable feedback and suggestions.

Source: Channel4News - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Maine Republicans Seek to Impeach Secretary of State for Blocking Trump from Primary BallotRepublicans in Maine are seeking to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for blocking former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. Bellows used the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause to justify her decision.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Research Links Wildfire Activity to Emissions from Fossil Fuel ProducersA research study investigates the impact of emissions from fossil fuel producers and cement manufacturers on the increase in wildfire activity in western North America. The study reveals that a significant portion of the increase can be attributed to these emissions.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Cloudflare Reports 25% Growth in Global Internet TrafficCloudflare's 2023 Year in Review report reveals a 25% increase in global internet traffic, indicating the continuous expansion of the internet as more devices and services are connected. The report also highlights regional trends observed by Cloudflare, such as a decrease in traffic during Ramadan celebrations in Muslim countries and government-directed shutdowns in Mauritania.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »