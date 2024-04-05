Increase in Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Adult Disability Payment (ADP) rates

Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ) is a benefit for people over 16 and under State Pension age who need additional help with daily living tasks or getting around as a result of a long-term illness, disability or mental or physical health condition . The benefit has been replaced in Scotland by Adult Disability Payment ( ADP ) for new claimants and follows similar eligibility guidelines as PIP . A successful claim for PIP or ADP currently gives people between £26.90 and £172.
75 each week in additional financial support, however, payments will rise to between £28.70 and £184.30 from April 8. Both payments are provided at the same rates despite the difference in name and delivering welfare body to prevent a two-tier benefits syste
DWP Universal Credit & PIP payment dates over Easter 2024If you are due to receive a DWP benefit payment this weekend, you may find you receive your payment on a different day.
