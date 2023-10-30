Increase in Men Taking Paid Family Leave for Bonding in California

In California, which has one of the nation's oldest programs, men filed 44% of bonding claims last year, up from 31% a decade prior, according to state statistics.

"If you have a male co-worker who takes paternity leave, you're more likely to take paternity leave," said Maya Rossin-Slater, associate professor of health policy at Stanford University. "Men are starting to realize that it makes a difference to be there," Zapata said. "It doesn't hurt to be the one changing diapers, to be the one feeding the baby, to be the one helping mom out."

In at least some of those states, the number of men taking family leave is exploding. In New York, the number nearly doubled from 2018 to 2022. In New Jersey, it more than tripled from 2014 to 2021. Some of the state's wealthiest counties, including Marin, Orange, and San Diego, include or are near several large employers with generous paid family leave programs and have relatively low rates of men taking part in the state's paid leave program. The counties with the highest rates of leave claims filed by men per 100 births in early 2023 were in the Central Coast: Monterey, San Benito, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz. headtopics.com

"At first, it was like, I'm not strong enough to hold him," Miller said in September, while on paid leave. "Now my body's getting more accustomed to holding him a lot and rocking him for naps. He's getting more used to sleeping with me as opposed to going down for naps with mom."

