Increase in Child Benefit and High Income Child Benefit Charge announced

Parents across the country will now see an increase in support following an uprate in benefits and payments for the new tax year . HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) Introduced new rates for Child Benefit on Saturday, April 6 after the government previously confirmed a range of benefits would rise by 6.7 per cent in line with inflation. Meanwhile, the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HIBC) has also been increased.
The threshold income for when one parent claiming the benefit has to begin paying it back has been increased from £50,000 to £60,000. Because of this, around 170,000 families will not have to pay back Child Benefit, according to Laura Trott, Chief Secretary of the Treasury. Read more: HMRC Child Benefit could stop for thousands of parents next month Ms Trott said: "We are ending the unfairness in the child benefit system, and as a result 170,000 families will no longer have to pay back child benefit, and nearly half a million families will save an average of around £1,300 next year. The legacy of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has put pressures on everyone’s cost of living. But, by taking difficult decisions, the economy is starting to turn a corner, and we can now provide further support to parents. " Because of the reforms and rate increases, now is as good a time as any to claim Child Benefit. You may also be able to get other childcare help through Universal Credi
