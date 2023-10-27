Increase in Cases of Nasty Bug Raises Concerns

There were 367 cases of the nasty bug during the week ending October 2. This is over triple the 106 predicted for this time of year. "Given the scale and geographical spread of the a single local exposure is an unlikely cause," scientists reported in a recent paper in the journal. The majority of those infected this year are young children and their adult female family members, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. Some 54 per cent of those who contracted the bug reported having recently travelled internationally, data from the Eurosurveillance paper suggested. The health dangers of clocks going back this Sunday - and how to combat them Speaking to The Sun, an UKSHA spokesperson said the body was "investigating an increase in cryptosporidiosis cases in England". "There is no one clear driver of the cases but the majority of infections were associated with swimming pools – in this country or abroad – and travel to a variety of foreign destinations," they added. has also seen in surge in crypto cases from people coming back from holiday's in certain areas of Spain, including Salou in Catalonia, in the past month. So far, 656 infections have been reported in Ireland this year, compared to 510 in the same period in 2022, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC Read more:

Unprecedented Outbreak of Diarrhoea-Causing Parasite Linked to Swimming in UKExperts suggest that an outbreak of cryptosporidium in the UK may be linked to swimming, including in pools, and holidays abroad, particularly in Spain and other Mediterranean countries. The UK has seen a threefold increase in cases of the stomach bug, with 2,411 cases reported and weekly notifications peaking at 450 in late September. Cryptosporidium can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pains, and fever. The parasite is resistant to chlorine and is spread through contaminated faecal matter entering the mouth, such as during swimming. Read more ⮕