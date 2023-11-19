Inconvenience of Self Service Tills at Supermarkets

Mum used to tell me you would pick up one and leave with half a dozen. That stall holder was a certain Mrs Morrison and her son Ken soon opened not one, but a couple of much larger stores, one near that very market and another near our home at Five Lane Ends. And so in our city the supermarket was born. From that moment on we always considered ourselves Morrison’s people. I am not sure they were even called supermarkets then. I seem to remember them being described as convenience stores.
Well convenient they are no longer. And the experience is not always super. Though they may hail from across the Pennines, this week I wish to congratulate Booth’s supermarkets for abandoning their self service tills which to me are the most inconvenient way to do your shopping ever thought out. Or rather not thought out. I am often chasing my tail to cram everything in to my days – who said retirement would be calm and relaxing ? How did I ever have time to work ? A quick dash to the supermarket to grab something for lunch on the go was always just that, quick. Now it is not necessarily s
