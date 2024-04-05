Inaki Williams: The first black player to establish himself at Athletic Club

Inaki Williams always knew his brother Nico was special, even if his younger sibling used to get so nervous he would ask Inaki, already a star in Bilbao, not to watch his youth games at the Athletic Club academy.

He helped raise Nico while their parents worked tirelessly to make ends meet, but also paved the way for his brother and other sons of immigrants to represent a club whose policy of only fielding players born or raised in the Basque Country inevitably meant the squad has historically reflected the predominantly white society around it. Inaki, 29, was not the first player of African heritage to represent the club - that was Jonas Ramalho, son of an Angolan father and Basque mother, in 2011 - but he is the first black player to establish himself at San Mames, having made more than 300 La Liga appearances, including an unprecedented 251 in a ro

Inaki Williams Black Player Athletic Club Basque Country History

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First and Deputy First Minster deny 'gesture politics' at GAA club puck about“It is a great thing to get out there, have some new experiences and learn from each other and that is the way forward”

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Fleetwood Town v Charlton AthleticLive coverage of Saturday's League One game between Fleetwood Town and Charlton Athletic.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Watford set sights on Wigan Athletic’s Shaun Maloney to be new managerThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Police hunt athletic man in connection with incident involving young boy in parkOfficers issued images of the man, who is described as white, aged 18 to 25 years, medium build with short blonde/light brown hair.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Exeter City 1-1 Charlton AthleticCheick Diabate's late own goal earns Charlton a draw at Exeter as both teams edged towards League One safety.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Real Madrid lead Athletic Bilbao & Marseille face PSGFollow live text updates as Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and Marseille entertain PSG in Ligue 1.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »