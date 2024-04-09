Impressive Long Throw by Republic of Ireland Women's Player Goes Viral

A Republic Of Ireland women's player left fans gobsmacked after pulling off an incredibly impressive long throw . Megan Campbell was lining up for her country in the Euro 2025 qualifying clash with England when she went viral for a stunning throw. Standing two-thirds of the way up the pitch, the 30-year-old defender launched a throw-in into the Lionesses penalty area to wreak havoc in Sarina Wiegman's defence.

While the Lionesses were able to clear their lines, it didn't stop fans being incredibly impressed with ITV declaring that the throw was a mind-blowing 38 metres in length. Campbell, who previously played for Manchester City and Liverpool, now plays for London City Lionesses but on social media, fans were pointing out the similarity between her effort and that of Stoke City cult hero, Rory Delap, who was famous for his own throwing talent. The similarity with Rory Delap wasn’t lost on a number of fans either, with one writing: “The female Rory Delap”. “However far you think this ball’s getting thrown, I promise you it’s longer,” wrote a final fan. Unfortunately for Campbell, her throw-ins weren't enough to secure victory with the Lionesses claiming a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Lauren James and Alex Greenwood. Bukayo Saka left furious at referee as Arsenal denied late penalty against Bayern Munich

Republic Of Ireland Women's Football Long Throw Megan Campbell Euro 2025 Qualifying England Viral Impressive Lionesses Rory Delap Victory

