Impressive Five-Bed Farmhouse-Style Manor Hits the Market

On the hunt for a new home or just love having a look at what's on the property market ? Then look no further. An impressive five-bed, two-reception farmhouse-style manor has hit the market on Zoopla for a guide price of £1.4 million. Set on Cassiobury Drive , the home has a bespoke kitchen , a large principal suite , a tranquil garden and plenty of parking.

Upon entrance, guests are welcomed into a prominent hallway which leads to a firm staircase to the first floor where to the left lies a cloakroom equipped with a WC and wash basin.There is also a snug room that provides a quiet space, perfect for remote working or children in need of a study area.The Master bedroom features garden views, an opulent ensuite bathroom, and a dressing room. On the second floor, accessible via another staircase from the landing, is a space dedicated entirely to entertainment, featuring three playrooms and an outdoor terrac

