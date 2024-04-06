Impressive Clips from The Finals Season 2 Highlight New Toys and Strategies

The Finals Season 2 has added plenty of fun new toys to play with for all three classes. For example, Medium players can now use the Dematerializer to delete and replace walls and floors, while the Light class can create portals using the Gateway gadget and Heavies have the Anti Gravity Cube to throw a spanner in the works. There are also new weapons for every class and a brand new 5v5 mode , Power Shift .

Now Season 2 has been underway for a while, there have been plenty of impressive clips posted online, so we've collated some of the best to highlight.The first clip comes from Reddit user Long_Beach09, armed with the Dematerializer. Fleeing from a player hunting them down, they think on their feet and dash underneath a staircase by removing the wall. After a short wait, their pursuer comes round the corner and Long_Beach09 gives 'em the ol' switcheroo, darting out of the staircase and replacing the wall, leaving the foe with no easy way ou

The Finals Season 2 New Toys Classes Dematerializer Gateway Gadget Anti Gravity Cube 5V5 Mode Power Shift Impressive Clips Strategies

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United star Illan Meslier details the secret behind his impressive seasonNo goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Illan Meslier (17) in the Championship this season as Leeds United look to secure an instant Premier League return

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

The Finals players think this Season 2 item is a great replacement for Recon SensesThe Dematerializer is a new item in The Finals Season 2 and players think it is a much better choice than the Recon Senses.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Basketball NI Finals to Conclude Domestic SeasonThe Basketball NI domestic season reaches a thrilling climax this weekend with the finals for various age groups. The finals will be held for U12, U14, U16, U18, senior women, and men. A total of 18 finals will be played involving 36 teams and 432 players. Basketball NI Chairperson, Kevin Craig, expresses gratitude for the support and looks forward to a great weekend of basketball.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

The Finals Season 2 store update adds new item wanted by fansThe Finals Season 2 store update adds a new item that fans have clamored for on social media since the game's launch.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

The Finals players think Season 2 Ranked is a step backwardsAfter a successfully Season 2 launch, The Finals are now discovering Ranked mode has been changed and is a step backwards.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

The Finals is seeing a boost in players following Season 2 updateThe Finals Season 2 update has brought many players back, giving it a considerable boost in concurrent players.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »