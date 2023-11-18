Impending eruption predicted at Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano

An expert has warned the explosion from an Iceland volcano will be 'like shaking up a can of fizzy drink' - while a volcanologist said the eruption could happen 'even before we can predict it'. Iceland 's Met Office warned magmatic gas was detected at a borehole in Svartsengi, suggesting an impending eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in the next few days.

Margaret Hartley, a senior lecturer in Earth sciences, said an eruption will take place when an open fracture attaching the magma dike to the Earth's surface opens. She told Live Science: 'The process is a bit like shaking up a can of fizzy drink - as soon as a crack opens in the top of the can, the drink escapes with lots of frothing.' Predicting the eruption will surely occur, she added: 'I do think an eruption will take place, but the big question is when that might happen





