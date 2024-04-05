Impatient Driver Hits and Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Nottingham

An impatient Nottingham driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian after trying to overtake two cars in front of him. The victim, a 52-year-old man, was on his way home from Castle Marina Retail Park when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta driven by Joaquim Justo in Radford Boulevard. A court heard the driver had become frustrated by two vehicles which he said were moving slowly ahead of him near the Hartley Road junction on January 15.

The 60-year-old tried to overtake them but hit the crossing pedestrian who was propelled into the air. His head hit the windscreen, causing him to lose consciousness as well as suffer fractures to his nose, three ribs and tibia. The victim also suffered dental injuries, including loosening and loss of teeth, requiring him to have a soft food die

