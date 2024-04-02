Immersive screening of Romeo + Juliet with live choir coming to Manchester

An immersive screening of Baz Luhrmann’s acclaimed movie Romeo + Juliet featuring a live choir will be taking place in one of Manchester’s most iconic music venues. Backyard Cinema, known for bringing big screen adaptations to life through actors and performers, will be showing the 1996 adaptation of the Shakespeare classic in a new light at Manchester’s Albert Hall this summer.
Screened under the Grade II listed building’s stained-glass windows, and amongst candlelit aisles, a live choir will perform some of the most memorable songs from the film’s soundtrack, including Young Hearts Run Free, Kissing You and When Dove’s Cry. Backyard Cinema’s retelling of the film, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the titular roles, has already been a sold-out success in London for the last ten years. It has previously been reviewed as ‘spellbinding’ and ‘the perfect date night
