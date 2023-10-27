Imam condemned for ‘protection from Jews’ speech as London council urges police to investigate

The sermon at Greenwich Islamic Centre in London has been criticised as ‘repugnant’ by the local council and the area’s MP

Greenwich Council said it was “disgusted” by remarks made by Muhammad Abdullah Shakir, an Imam at the Greenwich Islamic Centre in Plumstead last week, which have since been widely shared on social media.

In a filmed sermon, believed to have taken place on 20 October, Imam Shakir called for God to “protect Al Aqsa from the Jews”, according to a translation from Arabic. It read: “The Royal Borough of Greenwich stands together with sadness and disgust to denounce, in the strongest possible terms, the recent comments made by Imam Muhammad Abdullah Shakir. headtopics.com

MP for Greenwich and Woolwich Matthew Pennycook also said he had approached the Met over the remarks. “I condemn the remarks in question in the strongest possible terms. I have informed the relevant authorities and expect action to be taken.”

“We welcome the statement by the local authority, but there is more to be done to show that there is no place for religious extremism in Britain, particularly at a time of skyrocketing antisemitic hate crime and danger to the Jewish community.” headtopics.com

Officers said no offences were identified in the footage, pointing out that jihad has “a number of meanings”. Home Secretary Suella Braverman met Scotland Yard chief Sir Mark Rowley on Monday to discuss the Met’s handling of the issue.

